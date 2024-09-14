Information session planned to discuss new casino, entertainment venue being brought to New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) – The public is being invited to attend an information session to learn about a new casino and entertainment venue that may soon be brought to New Haven.

Mayor McMichael has been working with Full House Resorts to bring the development to the city. According to Full House Resorts, they are hoping to relocate the Rising Star Casino Resort from Ohio County to Allen County.

Allen County’s population is about 65 times bigger than Ohio County, and after nearby Cincinnati casinos began opening around a decade ago, the Rising Star Casino’s revenues began to tumble.

More information, including a timeline, employment opportunities, location ideas and more will be discussed during a public information session happening on Monday, Sept. 23 at the New Haven Community Center at 7500 S.R. 930. It will begin at 5:30 p.m.