WOWO EXCLUSIVE – The Legal Angle of Trump’s Charge of Sedition

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) Former President Donald Trump is once again at the center of controversy after posting on Truth Social that seditious behavior is punishable by death. The post followed a video from six Democratic lawmakers—many with military or intelligence backgrounds—urging members of the military to refuse illegal orders.

Trump called the lawmakers’ video “dangerous” and accused them of undermining the chain of command. Supporters argue the former president was merely stating the law, citing the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Critics contend that civilians, including lawmakers, are not subject to the same penalties as active-duty military members.

Legal expert Kyle Gough explained the situation: “If you look at U.S. Code 2384, which defines seditious conspiracy, it only references fines and prison terms of up to 20 years. There’s no mention of the death penalty for civilians. So while the post is provocative, it doesn’t align with what the law actually prescribes.”

The controversy has sparked debate over whether Trump’s statement constitutes a legal fact or political posturing. Gough noted, “This is one of those instances where politics and law intersect. Both sides are presenting themselves as defenders of legal principles, but the messaging is clearly politically charged.”

Democrats say their video was simply a reminder that military personnel are only required to follow lawful orders. “If they were just stating a fact about refusing illegal orders, they could have stopped there,” Gough said. “Instead, the language implies that the administration is pitting the military against citizens, which complicates the legal argument.”

While the Department of Justice or the Capitol Sergeant-at-Arms may review the statements, Gough believes escalation is unlikely. “Given the high-profile figures involved and the political nature of these statements, it’s probable this will cool down before any formal legal action occurs.”

The episode highlights broader concerns about political rhetoric, legal interpretation, and the boundaries of civilian and military responsibility. As Gough summarized: “Ordinary civilians must clearly understand if an order is illegal before acting. This post is unlikely to change that legal standard, but it certainly adds fuel to the political debate.”