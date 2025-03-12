New Racing Development Coming To Southwest Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Summit City Motorsports Club plans to build a racetrack in Allen County.

The proposal includes a track, parking, seating, a garage/pit building, event space, and signage, primarily for club members.

The club, owned by Bill Bean, Tom Kelley, and Chuck Surack, has applied for a special use permit for 379 acres near Branstrator and Hamilton Roads.

A letter to nearby residents says the site is large enough to allow for buffers and landscaping to minimize impact on surrounding properties.