March 12, 2025
Local News

New Racing Development Coming To Southwest Fort Wayne

by David Scheie0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Summit City Motorsports Club plans to build a racetrack in Allen County.

The proposal includes a track, parking, seating, a garage/pit building, event space, and signage, primarily for club members.

The club, owned by Bill Bean, Tom Kelley, and Chuck Surack, has applied for a special use permit for 379 acres near Branstrator and Hamilton Roads.

A letter to nearby residents says the site is large enough to allow for buffers and landscaping to minimize impact on surrounding properties.

Related posts

Man injured in Friday afternoon shooting

Heather Starr

Democrats’ Old, New Guard Clash Over US Senate Race in Ohio

Kylie Havens

11-year-old fatally shot by sibling

Darrin Wright

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.