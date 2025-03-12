March 12, 2025
Woman Found Alive In Car After Six Day Search

BROOK, Ind. (WOWO) — Six days of searching for Bieonna Cassell, of Wheatfield in Jasper County, came to an end Tuesday with her being discovered alive and inside her car. It was wrecked and in a farm drainage ditch near Brook, in Newton County in northwest Indiana.

Friends and family had been searching for Cassell, with requests on social media to help find her.

Cassell, 41, was inside her 2008 Ford Taurus. The ditch was near a bridge on a county road. The car was partially under water.

The car was discovered by a drainage and excavation company worker, who got his supervisor, who is the chief of the Morocco Volunteer Fire Dept. Together they discovered Cassell.

She was conscious when they pulled her out. She was flown to a hospital in Chicago.

