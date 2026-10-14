USDA awards $86.6 million for specialty crop projects, including in Ohio and Michigan

WASHINGTON (WOWO) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is awarding $86.6 million in grants to support specialty crop producers, including more than $3.4 million combined for projects in Ohio and Michigan.

The funding, announced Oct. 13, will support approximately 609 projects across 56 states and territories through the USDA’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program.

The program funds projects intended to improve the competitiveness of fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture and nursery crops. Eligible initiatives include research, food safety improvements, pest and disease prevention, marketing and education about healthy eating.

Michigan will receive more than $2.64 million for projects supporting crops including apples, asparagus, beans, blueberries, Christmas trees, herbs, mushrooms and grapes.

Ohio will receive more than $800,000 for projects involving apples, leafy greens, brassicas, herbs, maple syrup, honey and nuts.

Other states receiving funding include Pennsylvania, which will receive more than $1.1 million, and Indiana was not specifically listed in the USDA announcement’s examples of state awards.

USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins said the funding is intended to encourage innovation, research and marketing while strengthening rural communities and helping specialty crop businesses compete in domestic and international markets.

The USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service administers the program. A complete list of funded projects is available through the agency’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program webpage.