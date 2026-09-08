New Keith Busse Parkway planned as west entrance to Trine University

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO) — Trine University, the City of Angola and the Indiana Department of Transportation are planning a new four-lane road that will provide a western entrance to the university’s campus.

The Keith Busse Parkway will connect U.S. 20 to Thunder Drive and is expected to open by the beginning of the 2027-28 school year. Construction is scheduled to begin in May.

University officials say the project is intended to improve traffic safety and reduce congestion in residential areas around Summit Street, where students, employees, visitors and athletic fans currently enter and exit campus.

Trine President Tony Kline said the new road will provide more efficient access to the west end of the expanding campus while reducing traffic concerns for nearby Angola residents.

The project has an estimated cost of four million dollars.

Parkway named for Steel Dynamics co-founder

The road is being named for Keith Busse, co-founder of Steel Dynamics Inc. and a member of Trine University’s Board of Trustees since 2003.

Busse currently serves as vice chair of the board and chair of its Executive Committee. He has also been involved in campus planning and capital construction projects.

Busse and Steel Dynamics have supported several Trine facilities, including the Keith E. Busse/Steel Dynamics Inc. Athletic and Recreation Center, Thunder Ice Arena, Steel Dynamics Inc. Center for Engineering and Computing and the John and Mary Pellegrino Student Design Center.

Trine honored Busse with its Pillar of Success award in 2021.

Kline said the parkway is another way for the university to recognize Busse’s contributions to Trine and its campus.

The university says the project is being developed in cooperation with the City of Angola and INDOT.