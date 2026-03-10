No Arrests or Injuries in Toledo Urban Air Incident

TOLEDO, OH (WOWO) A social-media-promoted “teen takeover” caused disruption at Urban Air Adventure and Trampoline Park in south Toledo on Saturday night, according to WTOL 11. The event was not sanctioned by the company, which says the online promotion misrepresented the gathering as an official activity.

Video circulated online showed a fight inside the park, which led to a rush of attendees toward the exits, according to witnesses speaking with WTOL 11. Despite the chaos, Toledo police confirmed that no one was injured and no arrests were made.

A spokesperson for Urban Air told WTOL 11 that guest safety is the company’s highest priority. “It is important to note that no teen night was planned or advertised at this location at the time of this incident,” the statement said. “An unauthorized ‘teen takeover’ not created, endorsed, or affiliated with Urban Air circulated online and falsely promoted a gathering at our park. This misleading post resulted in an unexpected influx of attendees who had the intent to cause disruption.”

Urban Air emphasized that it remains committed to providing a secure, family-friendly environment. “We value the community’s support and will continue providing a fun, safe space for families,” the company said, according to WTOL 11.

The incident comes amid a trend of “teen takeover” events at indoor entertainment venues across the country. According to WTOL 11, the gathering in Toledo was promoted online to run from noon until the business closed, though the park had no staff-sanctioned teen event planned.

Toledo police continue to monitor the situation and advise families to follow official announcements from Urban Air regarding scheduled events and safety guidelines, according to WTOL 11.