No Gear, No Fear: Ohio Nurse Saves Man From Burning Home

BRYAN, Ohio (WOWO)— A Bryan nurse is being hailed a hometown hero after saving a man from a burning house — and the city is making sure no one forgets her bravery.

The city of Bryan has officially declared October 14 as “Zoey Kelley Heroism Day,” honoring the Majestic Care nurse for her selfless rescue of a neighbor trapped inside his burning home just over a week ago according to WTOL Toledo 11.

On the evening of October 6, Kelley heard cries for help coming from a house on Alpine Drive. Without hesitation, she jumped a fence, called 911, and ran straight into the smoke-filled home. Inside was Glenn Ogle, unable to escape on his own.

“I froze for a second, then jumped the fence and ran over as fast as I could,” Kelley recalled. “Thank goodness for all my nursing skills — they all kicked in.”

Kelley pulled Ogle to safety just before firefighters arrived. She even went back to rescue two cats from the home before flames spread further.

Bryan Mayor Carrie Schlade praised Kelley’s unflinching courage, calling her actions “extraordinary” given she had no protective gear or training in fire rescue.

“She ran toward danger — no mask, no equipment — just a will to help,” said Schlade. “We’re incredibly proud to have someone like Zoey in our city.”

During the ceremony, Schlade read a message from Ogle, who referred to Kelley as his “angel.”

Kelley, who’s now receiving praise from across the community, says she’s humbled by the attention — and just thankful she was there when it mattered most.

“Thank God for putting me at the right place at the right time,” she said.