FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A small first-floor fire forced about two dozen people to evacuate from the Comfort Suites off Coventry Lane on Monday afternoon, but no one was injured.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze around 20 minutes after arrving close to 2:30 p.m.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department says their crew pulled a hand line to put out the fire in a guest room. Smoke had to be cleared on all three floors of the building as well.

The fire remains under investigation.