July 1, 2024
Local News

NWS: Early heatwave marked warmest June since 2010

by Derek Decker0
(Source: https://goo.gl/qv0OTT License: https://goo.gl/sZ7V7x)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – June featured one of the earliest heatwaves on record in Fort Wayne, marking the warmest June since 2010 according to data from the National Weather Service.

A seven day stretch from June 16 to 22 saw tempeartures soar above 90 degrees each day — three of which made it above 95 degrees. That was the second-longest stretch of days above 95 in June all-time.

Four straight nights also set record warm low temperatures during that span.

Overall, June was 2.7 degrees above normal, which is 13th warmest all-time.

Related posts

Outsourcing in St. Joseph Township Rears Ugly Head…Again

Kylie Havens

Forest River announces plans to expand to DeKalb County, brings 125 new jobs

Brooklyne Beatty

Jury Selection to Begin in Trial of Indy Officer

Kylie Havens

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.