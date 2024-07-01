NWS: Early heatwave marked warmest June since 2010

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – June featured one of the earliest heatwaves on record in Fort Wayne, marking the warmest June since 2010 according to data from the National Weather Service.

A seven day stretch from June 16 to 22 saw tempeartures soar above 90 degrees each day — three of which made it above 95 degrees. That was the second-longest stretch of days above 95 in June all-time.

Four straight nights also set record warm low temperatures during that span.

Overall, June was 2.7 degrees above normal, which is 13th warmest all-time.