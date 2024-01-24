Northeast Indiana March For Life Sees 50th Renewal This Weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The 50th annual Northeast Indiana March for Life takes place this Saturday. The march itself is sponsored annually by Right to Life of Northeast Indiana, and is aimed to be a peaceful protest to the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion across the country through all nine months of pregnancy.

Right to Life will also celebrate their 50th year as an organization kicked off at the march. Thousands of pro-life community members from Northeast Indiana are expected to attend the event, with keynote speaker State Senator Liz Brown (District 15).

The Rally begins at 12:00 p.m. on the campus of the University of St. Francis in the Performing Arts Center.