December Indiana Unemployment Numbers Released

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): The latest unemployment numbers for the Hoosier State have been released. The Indiana Department of Workforce Development says that the state lost 200 private sector jobs over the previous month but the overall state unemployment rate dropped in December to 3.6%, compared to 3.7% in November.

Indiana’s total private employment stands at a little over 2.8 million, which is just below the state’s peak employment set in November. The state’s labor force participation rate fell one-tenth of a percent to 63.2%, which remains above the national rate of 62.5%.

The DWD said the state had 99,200 open job postings as of January 16th as the state’s unemployment rate is lower than the national rate, which held steady at 3.7%.