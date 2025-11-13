Northwest Ohio Teacher goes from Spotlight to Scrutiny

PETTISVILLE, Ohio (WOWO) — Pettisville High School choir teacher Duane Beck, known for mentoring “The Voice” champions Girl Named Tom, has been forced to retire after an investigation found he engaged in inappropriate communications with students.

WBNS 10-TV reports that Beck, who joined Pettisville schools in 1998, will retire on May 31, 2026, using accrued sick leave. His separation agreement prohibits him from entering school property without the superintendent’s approval. The Pettisville Board of Education approved the agreement on Nov. 5.

The investigation began Sept. 23, after a student reported concerning behavior. Officials said the inquiry found inappropriate communications and a lack of professional boundaries but no evidence of physical misconduct. Reports include messages, social media interactions, and visits to students’ homes.

Superintendent Josh Clark said, “The Board thoroughly investigated the matter and reported the complaint, and additional student complaints, to local law enforcement. The investigation revealed inappropriate communications and a lack of maintenance of professional boundaries. The teacher has chosen to retire at the conclusion of the school year.”

Beck’s national profile grew when Girl Named Tom credited him for inspiring their musical success, presenting him with their trophy during a hometown celebration in 2022.