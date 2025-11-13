Toledo Doctor’s License Suspended Over Alleged Forced Abortion

TOLEDO, OH (WOWO) State officials have suspended the medical license of Toledo doctor Hassan-James Abbas following allegations he forced abortion medication on his girlfriend using his estranged wife’s personal information.

According to the State Medical Board of Ohio, Abbas, a surgical resident at the University of Toledo, began a relationship with a woman identified as “patient 1” after separating from his wife in October 2024. When she disclosed her pregnancy in December, Abbas allegedly pressured her to have an abortion.

WTVG reports that the board claims Abbas ordered abortion pills from an out-of-state provider using his estranged wife’s information without her consent and later administered the crushed pills to his girlfriend against her will. The woman reportedly attempted to call 911 but was blocked. She later sought medical care and was recorded as an assault victim.

Abbas admitted to administering the medication but disputes the exact circumstances of how it occurred. No criminal charges have been filed at this time.

Abbas has been placed on administrative leave by the University of Toledo, which said it is cooperating with the investigation. He may request a hearing on the suspension before December 5.