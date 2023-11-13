Downtown portion of Jefferson Blvd. renamed after fallen officer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A portion of Jefferson Boulevard has been renamed after a fallen officer.

The Journal Gazette report that Fort Wayne police and other officials on Saturday designated a downtown portion of Jefferson Boulevard as the Officer David Tinsley Memorial Parkway.

Tinsley served with the FWPD for 16 years and died while on duty in 2018. He collapsed and died after he, another officer and a police dog apprehended a man suspected of stealing a vehicle.

In a statement, Chief of Police Steve Reed wrote: “During his time on the department, Officer Tinsley was dedicated to protecting and supporting his community and fellow officers.” “Officer Tinsley died while on duty for Fort Wayne and his impact and legacy will never be forgotten.”

Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, entered a statement in the U.S. Congressional Record.

“The Officer David Tinsley Memorial Parkway will honor its namesake, encompassing a stretch of Fort Wayne’s roadway that Officer Tinsley would frequently patrol. It also passes his home church of Emmanuel Lutheran and serves as a gateway for visitors entering downtown Fort Wayne from the west,” the statement said. “I cannot imagine a more fitting tribute. Each time they travel along the parkway, residents of northeast Indiana will celebrate Officer Tinsley’s service and recognize what an indispensable role he played in his community.”