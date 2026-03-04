Benson Targets Private Equity in Michigan Housing Plan

LANSING, MI (WOWO) Jocelyn Benson is outlining an “affordability agenda” aimed at increasing Michigan’s housing supply and lowering costs as she campaigns for governor.

Speaking in Grand Rapids, the Democratic candidate proposed a combination of tax credits, regulatory reforms and new restrictions on short-term rentals and large investment firms. Benson said the state must reduce zoning and permitting barriers to make it easier to build new homes.

Among her proposals:

A tax credit to help families struggling to save for a down payment

Expansion of the Michigan Homestead Property Tax Credit

A ban preventing private equity firms and large investors from purchasing single-family homes during the first 100 days they are on the market

A new tax on short-term rentals such as Airbnb, with revenue directed to local housing needs

Stronger inspections and enforcement standards for rental properties

Expanded rental assistance for families facing rising costs

Benson has not yet detailed how the proposals would be funded or the size of the proposed tax credits. She said the plan would rely on data collection to assess housing needs across the state and tailor solutions to different communities.

Michigan faces an estimated housing shortage of roughly 119,000 units, according to state housing officials. Addressing affordability and supply has become a bipartisan issue, with lawmakers and candidates from both parties offering competing proposals to boost construction and reduce costs.

Benson said her approach builds on ongoing efforts while placing greater emphasis on cutting red tape and limiting speculative home purchases to ensure more families can afford to buy in Michigan.