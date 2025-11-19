Ohio Bill Targets Northwest Ohio Food Deserts

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWO) A new bipartisan proposal in the Ohio House aims to expand access to fresh and healthy food in communities across Northwest Ohio that are classified as food deserts.

According to WTOL Toledo 11 – House Bill 543, introduced by Rep. Josh Williams (R-Sylvania Township) and Rep. Terrence Upchurch (D-Cleveland), would create a Food Desert Elimination Grant Program. The bill would provide up to $15,000 per year to eligible convenience and corner stores to help them stock and sell fresh produce and other nutritious items.

Large portions of Northwest Ohio fall under federal food desert classifications, meaning many residents live far from stores that regularly carry fresh fruits and vegetables. Williams says his own experience living in the region helped shape the legislation and that the program is intended to support small retailers, not large grocery chains.

Local leaders say improving access could have broad community benefits. At-large City Council member Brittany Jones said many neighborhoods in Northwest Ohio are surrounded by fast-food and convenience stores that lack healthy choices. She described the proposed incentive as a boost for both store owners and residents who need reliable access to quality food.

Under the bill, the program would receive $400,000 from the state’s general revenue fund for fiscal years 2026 and 2027. HB 543 is currently under consideration in a House committee.