June 16, 2025
Ohio News

Ohio BMV Text Scam

by David Scheie0
"Scam Alert" by Gerd Altmann, License

OHIO, (WOWO) — The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles is reporting that residents have been receiving text messages saying that their driver’s licenses may be suspended due to outstanding traffic tickets.

They’re then instructed to pay immediately – or else.

Officials say this is part of an overall nationwide scam that is designed to get personal or financial information or both via phishing.

Under no circumstances should you click on any link or give any information in the text message.

The Ohio BMV never uses text messaging to ask for payment or information.

If you receive a scam text – delete it.

