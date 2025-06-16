Regenerative Ag In Ohio

OHIO, (WOWO) — Regenerative agriculture is being proposed as an alternative to traditional cattle farming.

The idea involves three main soil-enhancing farming practices: planting cover crops, avoiding soil tillage, and rotating cattle across pastures to graze.

Ohio State University soil science professor Rattan Lal says conventional agriculture – especially as farm volumes continue to grow – is having a negative impact on farmland – but this new technique could help.

Lal says regenerative agriculture could be part of the solution because it produces the maximum yield of food while maintaining, restoring, and protecting soil and farmland.