The ACLU And Gender Affirming Care In Ohio

OHIO, (WOWO) — Ohio’s ban on Gender Affirming Care can be enforced while an appeal proceeds after the Ohio Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday.

The court’s ruling reversed a lower court that ruled in March to block the ban from taking effect.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost called the order a victory and characterized the legal battle as one protecting children.

The ACLU had filed a suit to stop it and lost at the trial court level before getting a temporary block in the court of appeals.

That block is gone following a 4-3 decision.