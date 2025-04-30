April 30, 2025
Ohio News

The ACLU And Gender Affirming Care In Ohio

by David Scheie0

OHIO, (WOWO) — Ohio’s ban on Gender Affirming Care can be enforced while an appeal proceeds after the Ohio Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday.

The court’s ruling reversed a lower court that ruled in March to block the ban from taking effect.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost called the order a victory and characterized the legal battle as one protecting children.

The ACLU had filed a suit to stop it and lost at the trial court level before getting a temporary block in the court of appeals.

That block is gone following a 4-3 decision.

Related posts

60,000 pounds of chicken under salmonella recall

WOWO News

Paulding County Fire Departments respond to storage facility blaze

Brian Ford

Acura brings NSX specialty car production to Ohio

AP News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.