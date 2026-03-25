March 25, 2026
Local NewsOhio News

New Ohio Law Could Increase Penalties for Pedestrian Crashes

by Brian Ford0
man crossing pedestrian lane

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWO) Ohio lawmakers are considering a bill that would increase penalties for drivers who injure pedestrians and strengthen right-of-way laws, according to WCMH.

House Bill 714 would create a new misdemeanor offense for drivers who negligently cause serious physical harm. The charge would typically be a second-degree misdemeanor, carrying up to 90 days in jail and a $750 fine, but could be elevated to a first-degree misdemeanor with penalties of up to 180 days in jail and a $1,000 fine in certain circumstances.

The proposal would also increase penalties for failing to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, raising the offense from a minor misdemeanor to a fourth-degree misdemeanor, which includes potential jail time. It further clarifies that drivers must yield to pedestrians in crosswalks regardless of traffic signals and must come to a complete stop when yielding.

Lawmakers say the bill was inspired in part by a 2023 crash involving a Grove City resident who was struck while using a wheelchair and suffered life-altering injuries. Under current law, the driver in that case faced only a minor misdemeanor penalty.

Data from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows nearly 400 pedestrian-related crashes so far in 2026, including dozens of fatalities and serious injuries.

The bipartisan bill is now under review in the Ohio House Public Safety Committee.

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