August 20, 2025
Ohio News

Ohio Human Trafficking Law Update

by David Scheie0
A prison cell featuring a metal bunk bed and striped sheets.

OHIO, (WOWO) — Lawmakers in Ohio have introduced legislation to strengthen penalties for child trafficking offenses.

WBNS 10-TV reports that House Bill 47 would increase penalties for trafficking children under the age of 13, and those with developmental disabilities.

It also covers abduction and kidnapping.

The penalties range from 15 years to life of 25 years to life in prison according to the Bill’s authors who say that Ohio is the fifth worst state in the country for human trafficking and that it’s long overdue to do something about that.

Related posts

AP: Publicly traded firms get $300M in small-business loans

Darrin Wright

Cop placed on leave after comment about activist’s suicide

AP News

Amusement Park Transparency Bill In Ohio

David Scheie

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.