Ohio Human Trafficking Law Update

OHIO, (WOWO) — Lawmakers in Ohio have introduced legislation to strengthen penalties for child trafficking offenses.

WBNS 10-TV reports that House Bill 47 would increase penalties for trafficking children under the age of 13, and those with developmental disabilities.

It also covers abduction and kidnapping.

The penalties range from 15 years to life of 25 years to life in prison according to the Bill’s authors who say that Ohio is the fifth worst state in the country for human trafficking and that it’s long overdue to do something about that.