Crash Leaves Woman In Critical Condition

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A head on crash in Western Allen County just after 4:30 yesterday morning left a woman in critical condition.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department reports that the crash happened when an SUV southbound on Flaugh Road attempted to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone on a hill near California Road.

The SUV hit a pickup truck head on.

The driver of the pickup truck pulled the woman driving the SUV out before it became engulfed in flames.

The driver of the pickup refused treatment at the scene.