Ohio Lawmakers Consider Bill Requiring Businesses to Accept Cash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — Ohio lawmakers are considering House Bill 554, a proposal that would require most businesses and government offices to accept cash for in-person transactions of $500 or less. Introduced in October by Rep. David Thomas (R-Smithville), the legislation is referred to as the CASH — Currency Access to Spend Here — Act.

NBC-4 Columbus reports that the bill also prohibits businesses from charging higher prices to customers paying with cash rather than digital or card payments. Thomas said the measure responds to concerns from constituents who have been turned away when attempting to pay with cash.

Under the proposal, only one cash-accepting point-of-sale location would be required per business, and government agencies, political subdivisions, and contractors acting on their behalf would also be subject to the requirement. Airports would be exempt.

Violations would be treated as unfair or deceptive practices under Ohio’s consumer protection laws, giving customers the right to sue and allowing enforcement by the attorney general.

During the bill’s first hearing on November 13, Thomas noted the measure mirrors a bipartisan federal proposal and said it balances consumer access with business needs. House Bill 554 remains under review in the House General Government Committee.