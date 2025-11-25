Tyson to Close Large Lexington Beef Plant Amid Price-Fixing Claims

LEXINGTON, Neb. (WOWO) — Tyson Foods, one of the nation’s largest meatpacking companies, is planning to close a major beef processing plant in Lexington, Nebraska, according to reports from The Wall Street Journal.

The announcement comes weeks after former President Donald Trump called for a Department of Justice investigation into the largest meat companies, alleging price-fixing, collusion, and manipulation that could be inflating beef prices for consumers. Trump cited both foreign-owned and American meatpackers, including Tyson, in his posts urging the DOJ to act.

Earlier this year, Tyson and Cargill agreed to pay more than $87.5 million to settle a federal lawsuit alleging that the companies had limited beef supply to increase prices.

No official timeline has been provided for the plant closure, and company officials have not released further comment. The closure is expected to affect production in the region, though the full impact on employees and the supply chain has yet to be detailed.

The announcement follows growing public attention on the influence of the nation’s top meatpackers on beef prices, and renewed calls for regulatory review.