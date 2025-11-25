November 25, 2025
Indiana Launches Safe Family Travel Campaign for Holidays

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana police and the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute have launched their annual Safe Family Travel campaign to promote safer roads during the holiday season. Supported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the campaign runs from November 26 through December.

As part of the effort, officers will work overtime on saturation patrols targeting alcohol-impaired driving, aggressive driving, and seat belt violations. State leaders say that impaired driving and failing to use seat belts continue to be leading contributors to deadly holiday crashes.

Officials are urging drivers who plan to consume alcohol to arrange for a sober ride, use rideshare services, or designate a driver to help prevent traffic fatalities during the busy holiday travel period.

