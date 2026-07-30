Ohio Lawmakers Propose Lowering Voting Age to 16 for State and Local Elections

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — Two Ohio lawmakers are pushing a proposed constitutional amendment that would lower the voting age to 16 for state and local elections, launching a debate over youth participation in the electoral process.

State Reps. Chris Glassburn of North Olmsted and Sean Brennan of Parma are sponsoring House Joint Resolution 8, which would amend Article V of the Ohio Constitution to change the state voting age from 18 to 16.

The proposal would apply only to Ohio state and local elections. Federal elections, including races for president and Congress, would continue to follow the federally established voting age of 18, according to Glassburn’s office.

The measure would need approval from three-fifths of both the Ohio House and Senate before it could be placed before voters as a proposed constitutional amendment. Sponsors are seeking to have the issue appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

“Democracy is at its strongest when we encourage lifelong habits of civic engagement,” Glassburn said in a July 21 statement announcing the proposal. “Sixteen-year-olds are contributing members of society, and their perspectives deserve representation.”

Supporters of the proposal argue that allowing younger voters to participate while they are still connected to schools and communities could encourage long-term civic involvement.

Brennan said many teenagers are already engaged in issues affecting their communities and future.

“Sixteen-year-olds are already active members of our communities – they work, drive, volunteer, pay taxes and stay informed about the issues shaping their future,” Brennan said in the release.

“Giving them the opportunity to vote while they are still rooted in their home communities and actively learning about government can help establish lifelong voting habits and strengthen our democracy for generations to come,” Brennan said.

The lawmakers cited youth voter registration rates as one reason for pursuing the change. According to The Civics Center, a national nonprofit focused on voter engagement, about 32% of 18-year-olds in Ohio were registered to vote as of May 2024.

The proposal comes as communities nationwide continue debating whether younger residents should have a greater role in elections. While some municipalities across the United States allow 16- and 17-year-olds to participate in certain local elections, no state currently allows voters under 18 to participate in all state and local elections.

The resolution was introduced at the Ohio Statehouse in May and is awaiting additional consideration in the House General Government Committee.

Reps. Terrence Upchurch of Cleveland and Beryl Brown Piccolantonio of Gahanna are also listed as co-sponsors of the measure.

NBC4 reported that it reached out to Ohio House Republican leadership for comment on the proposal but did not receive a response.

If approved by lawmakers, the proposed constitutional amendment would ultimately require a statewide vote before any change to Ohio’s voting age could take effect.