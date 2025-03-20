Ohio Man Tied To Missing Fort Wayne Child

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Authorities extradited the Cleveland Ohio man tied to a missing 3-year-old from Fort Wayne to Allen County.

Jail records show 31-year-old Shaquille Thomas arrived Tuesday on a domestic battery charge.

Police in northeast Ohio arrested Thomas in early March, accusing him of assaulting his ex-girlfriend in Fort Wayne.

The missing child was reported abducted on Jan. 7, but officials couldn’t file a report until March due to custody issues.

Thomas faces a felony charge of domestic battery in front of a child. No court date has been set.