DEA and ISP Team Up to Dispose of Unwanted Drugs

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO) Indiana State Police Joins DEA for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on October 25

The Indiana State Police is partnering once again with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for the nationwide “Prescription Drug Take Back” initiative, scheduled for Saturday, October 25, 2025. The event aims to help residents safely and anonymously dispose of expired, unused, or unwanted prescription medications.

Collection will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at all Indiana State Police Posts—with the exception of the Toll Road Post.

The Fort Wayne Post, located at 5811 Ellison Road, will serve as a local drop-off site. The entrance is beside Rural King on Jefferson Road. All items should be placed in the boxes just inside the front doors of the new two-story building.

Accepted items include pill and liquid medications only. Needles or sharps will not be accepted to protect the safety of officers and staff.

This take-back effort seeks to combat prescription drug abuse and prevent environmental harm caused by improper disposal. Studies show many abused prescription drugs come from home medicine cabinets, and improper disposal—like flushing or trashing—poses safety and environmental risks.

The program is free, safe, and anonymous, with no questions asked.