March 20, 2025
Indiana News

Huntington County Proposed Solar Farm At Center Of Discussion

by David Scheie0

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — After eight months of discussions, the Huntington County Solar Advisory Group presented proposed standards for a new solar ordinance.

The group was formed after a moratorium on the 3,419-acre Paddlefish solar project, and aims to balance the interests of supporters and opponents.

Common ground was found on issues like visual buffers, glare reduction, and vibration-free land.

Final recommendations are due by April 4, with a draft ordinance set for a vote on June 2.

