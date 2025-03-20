Huntington County Proposed Solar Farm At Center Of Discussion

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — After eight months of discussions, the Huntington County Solar Advisory Group presented proposed standards for a new solar ordinance.

The group was formed after a moratorium on the 3,419-acre Paddlefish solar project, and aims to balance the interests of supporters and opponents.

Common ground was found on issues like visual buffers, glare reduction, and vibration-free land.

Final recommendations are due by April 4, with a draft ordinance set for a vote on June 2.