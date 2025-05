HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Court records show Kokomo police arrested 21-year-old sophomore guard Jace Rayl. He’s facing preliminary charges for operating while intoxicated with a BAC between .08 and .15, and for endangering a person.

Rayl made his debut in 2023 during Purdue’s win over Samford and played in four games this past season.

Purdue has not issued a statement about the arrest.

It’s unclear if Rayl will face any team discipline.