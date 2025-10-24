Ohio House Approves Bipartisan Bill Regulating Intoxicating Hemp, Adjusting Marijuana Laws

COLUMBUS, Ohio (October 22, 2025) — The Ohio House passed a bipartisan bill Wednesday that sets new rules for the state’s intoxicating hemp industry while making key changes to recreational marijuana laws.

The legislation comes two weeks after Governor Mike DeWine issued an executive order banning intoxicating hemp products, such as THC-infused drinks and gummies. The move followed a rise in Delta-8 THC poisonings among children reported by the Ohio Poison Control Center.

The bill, which passed the House 87-8, restricts sales of intoxicating hemp products to licensed hemp dispensaries, legalizes low-dose THC beverages in bars and stores, bans smoking marijuana in public, and allocates a portion of marijuana tax revenue to local governments.

Lawmakers now await Senate review, where tougher regulations have been proposed. If disagreements persist, a conference committee will negotiate a final version to send to the governor.

Details on Intoxicating Hemp Regulation

Senate Bill 56 limits intoxicating hemp products to hemp dispensaries licensed by the state. Businesses currently selling these products will have a pathway to comply with new regulations covering advertising, packaging, and potency — similar to existing marijuana rules.

The bill allows bars and restaurants to sell THC drinks containing 5 milligrams or less per serving, while stores can sell beverages with up to 10 milligrams of THC. Ohio manufacturers can still produce higher-potency drinks for out-of-state sale. THC beverages will be taxed at $1.20 per gallon.

Products not considered intoxicating hemp — those with very low THC levels — are exempt from the new rules.

Changes to Marijuana Laws

The bill enforces a public smoking ban on all marijuana and hemp products, addressing concerns about public health and safety.

It clarifies tax revenue distribution, ensuring that municipalities and townships hosting dispensaries receive 36% of adult-use marijuana taxes, with the remainder going to the state general fund.

Home cultivation limits remain six plants per person and 12 per household, with new rules for storage and transfers.

Importantly, the bill allows people with prior marijuana convictions — now legal under Issue 2 — to apply for expungement of their records.

Other Provisions

A youth cannabis prevention program will be launched under the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.

The bill extends bans on name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals for college athletes to companies licensed to sell adult-use marijuana, joining existing bans on casinos, tobacco, and medical marijuana dispensaries.

Next Steps

The bill returns to the Senate, where tougher versions have been passed before. Senate leaders expect a conference committee to reconcile differences and produce a final compromise.