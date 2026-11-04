Ohio sets record for early voting in midterm election

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — Ohio set a new record for early voting in a midterm general election, with more than 1.73 million people casting ballots before Election Day.

The Ohio Secretary of State’s Office reported that 1,730,111 Ohioans had voted early as of Monday. That’s about 263,000 more than the 1,467,022 absentee ballots counted during the 2022 midterm election.

The 2022 total included early in-person voting, absentee ballots returned by mail, and ballots cast by military and overseas voters. This year’s total could still increase as additional mail-in ballots arrive at county boards of elections offices.

Early in-person voting at county election offices saw the biggest increase. Just under 1.1 million Ohioans voted in person before Election Day this year, roughly double the slightly more than 550,000 who did so in 2022.

More than 8 million Ohioans are registered to vote.

Early in-person voting ended Sunday. Polls across Ohio open Tuesday, November 3, for Election Day.