I&M, AEP Transmission to host information session on proposed northern Indiana projects

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Michigan Power and AEP Transmission will host a community information session Thursday to discuss two proposed transmission projects in northern Indiana.

The Community Connect Call will provide an overview and estimated timeline for the proposed Greentown-Sorenson and Lulu-Sorenson projects.

The informational session is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. Eastern time. Residents can participate by calling 855-802-6305.

Those unable to attend can contact I&M at 877-605-5554 or email IMoutreach@AEPtransmission.com to schedule a separate meeting with the project team.

More information about the proposed projects is available at AEP Transmission’s Indiana project website.