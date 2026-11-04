Ohio State leads effort to improve brain injury care for first responders

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — First responders could soon have clearer protections and treatment guidelines for traumatic brain injuries under a new set of recommendations developed by more than 50 experts at The Ohio State University.

The recommendations establish the first consensus-based approach to recognizing, diagnosing and managing traumatic brain injuries among law enforcement officers, corrections personnel, firefighters and emergency medical technicians.

Published October 16 in The Journal of Head Trauma Rehabilitation, the guidelines include 28 recommendations covering five priorities: recognizing injuries quickly, supporting safe recovery, determining when workers can return to duty, reducing stigma and providing care centered on first responders.

The effort addresses a problem that often goes undiagnosed. A statewide survey of Ohio law enforcement and corrections officers found that 64.1% of respondents had experienced at least one traumatic brain injury during their lives. More than 28% reported a brain injury connected to their work.

Nearly three-quarters of those duty-related injuries had never been diagnosed or treated.

A separate review of 23 studies found that 58.8% of first responders had experienced a traumatic brain injury during their lifetime. Researchers also identified a high risk among firefighters, while noting that head injuries among emergency medical technicians remain poorly studied.

Jaclyn Caccese, an Ohio State associate professor and lead author of the recommendations, said traumatic brain injuries are often viewed primarily as a problem in sports, even though first responders face substantial risks on the job.

Those risks include violent encounters, falls and vehicle crashes. The consequences can be especially serious for workers who must make split-second decisions, drive emergency vehicles at high speeds or perform other safety-sensitive duties.

Symptoms can also complicate recovery. Driving with lights and sirens may aggravate symptoms, while demanding shift schedules can disrupt the sleep the brain needs to heal. Another blow to the head during recovery can make the injury worse.

The recommendations call for agencies to take greater responsibility for identifying and managing these injuries instead of leaving individual workers to navigate the process alone.

That includes supportive, non-punitive reporting procedures, appropriate medical referrals, clinician-guided treatment and a gradual return-to-duty process tailored to the demands of each job.

Caccese said existing research involving athletes and military personnel offers a starting point, but those approaches must be adapted to the realities of first responder work.

Ohio State researchers are also receiving $1.9 million in federal funding from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health to study symptoms and recovery timelines among law enforcement officers.

The project will compare officers who experience head injuries with uninjured participants. Researchers plan to evaluate symptoms at several stages, including 72 hours after an injury, after symptoms resolve, when an officer is cleared for unrestricted duty and six months later.

The study will examine common causes of injury, how long recovery takes and what factors may contribute to persistent symptoms.

Researchers say the new recommendations are an important starting point, but the next step is working with first responder agencies to put them into practice across different departments and working environments.