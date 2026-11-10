Ohio State study finds wastewater could offer clues to community health

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) – Wastewater may provide insight into more than infectious diseases, with bacteria found in sewage potentially offering clues about chronic health conditions and other health trends across communities.

A new study from The Ohio State University found associations between bacteria in wastewater and community rates of obesity, high blood pressure, asthma and other chronic conditions.

The research, published in the journal Environmental Research, builds on wastewater monitoring methods that became more widely used during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Researchers analyzed 27 wastewater samples collected from nine treatment plants serving eight Ohio cities in 2022. The communities represented more than 1.3 million people across urban and rural areas.

The team examined bacteria associated with the human gut and compared the findings with public data on chronic diseases, health behaviors, demographics and socioeconomic conditions.

Researchers identified differences in bacterial profiles among the communities. Several types of bacteria were associated with rates of obesity, high blood pressure, asthma, smoking, depression, physical activity and unemployment.

One bacterial group, called Desulfovibrio, was associated with eight health measures, including obesity, high blood pressure, stroke and several other chronic diseases.

The researchers also found that rural communities generally had higher levels of the bacteria, along with higher rates of several chronic health conditions.

Emma Lancaster, the study’s lead author and a former Ohio State doctoral student, said the findings could help researchers better understand differences in community health.

Lancaster said wastewater monitoring could eventually help public officials identify communities facing greater health challenges and determine where resources may be needed.

Jiyoung Lee, a professor and chair of environmental health sciences at Ohio State and the study’s senior author, said wastewater provides a way to examine the health of entire communities rather than relying only on people who visit health care providers.

Researchers say the approach could eventually expand beyond tracking infectious diseases to help evaluate broader public health initiatives, including whether nutrition programs are improving gut health.

The study was partially funded by the Ohio Department of Health.