Ohio woman identified as victim in I-69 crash Sept. 9

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who died following a crash on Interstate 69 in Fort Wayne last week.

Penny Hallock, 85, of Bryan, Ohio, was involved in a crash on southbound I-69 near mile marker 318.5 around 7:26 a.m. Sept. 9. She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

The coroner’s office says Hallock died from multiple blunt impact injuries caused by the crash. Her manner of death was ruled an accident.

Hallock is the 27th traffic fatality in Allen County in 2026.

The crash remains under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police, Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and Allen County Coroner’s Office.