Motorcyclist killed in Whitley County crash

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday morning after leaving the roadway on State Road 5 in Whitley County.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened around 5:33 a.m. on SR 5 north of County Road 1000 South.

The 2004 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling north on SR 5 when, for an unknown reason, it left the roadway. The rider suffered fatal injuries.

The rider’s name is being withheld pending the investigation. The Whitley County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity.

The roadway was dry and weather conditions were clear at the time of the crash.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department investigated the crash with assistance from the Whitley County Coroner’s Office, South Whitley Police Department, Huntington County Sheriff’s Office, Cleveland Township Fire Department and Parkview EMS.