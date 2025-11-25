OmniSource Electronics Recycling Launches Free Electronics Recycling Week, Encourages Donations To Local Charities

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — OmniSource Electronics Recycling LLC will host its second annual Free Electronics Recycling Week from Dec. 1–5, 2025, inviting residents to drop off old electronics at no charge while donating non-perishable food or pet supplies to support two local charities.

Instead of standard recycling fees, visitors are encouraged to contribute items that will benefit Shepherds House and the Humane Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry. The initiative was inspired by two OmniSource employees who have personally relied on services from these organizations and wanted to give back.

“We believe in the power of giving back and supporting our local charities,” said Jennifer Marbaugh, marketing representative for OmniSource Electronics Recycling. “This holiday season, we are excited to make electronics recycling free in exchange for donors contributing to those in need in our community.”

Residents can bring electronics to the OmniSource facility at 219 Murray Street in Fort Wayne, where collected donations will be distributed to the partner organizations. Company officials say the event aims to promote responsible e-waste recycling while encouraging community generosity.

Event Details

What: Free Electronics Recycling Week with donations supporting local charities

When: Dec. 1–5, 2025

Where: OmniSource Electronics Recycling, 219 Murray Street, Fort Wayne

Contact: (260) 456-0512

More information is available on the company’s website and social media channels.