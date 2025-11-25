Redistricting Update

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Indiana General Assembly will reconvene next month to further discuss redrawing Indiana’s congressional maps.

Indiana Republican House Speaker Todd Huston released a statement Tuesday afternoon saying House Republicans will gavel in on Monday December 1 to reconvene the regular session.

“All legislative business will be considered beginning next week, including redrawing the state’s congressional map. Because session will start early this year, we plan to adjust the calendar and complete our legislative business by the end of February,” said Huston.

Senate President Pro Tem Rod Bray elaborated further.

“The issue of redrawing Indiana’s congressional maps mid-cycle has received a lot of attention and is causing strife here in our state. To resolve this issue, the Senate intends to reconvene as part of the regular 2026 session on Dec. 8,” said Bray.

Democrats immediately condemned the decision. House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta (D-Fort Wayne) said the time of Hoosier lawmakers could be spent more wisely.

“Hoosiers have already said loud and clear that they don’t want redistricting. Why are we wasting valuable time and resources on this when we could be lowering costs for Hoosiers? Under the Republican supermajority in the House, Hoosiers have been faced with decades of decay. They deserve better, and House Democrats plan to prioritize their needs this session,” said GiaQuinta.

Republicans have expressed interest in eliminating the two Democratic congressional seats in the House of Representatives.

President Trump harshly criticized Bray for initially saying the “votes were not there” in the decision to redistrict.

Indiana Governor Mike Braun has been calling to vote on new maps in recent months. He also issued a statement on Tuesday.

“This Thanksgiving, I am grateful for both chambers of the Indiana General Assembly convening to vote on fair maps. Hoosiers deserve to have fair representation in Washington and now the General Assembly needs to deliver a 9-0 map which will help level the playing field,” said Braun.

The Indiana State Senate initially voted earlier this month to reconvene on Jan. 6, 2026, for next year’s session, despite calls from Braun, the Indiana House of Representatives and federal Republicans to push forward with Indiana’s redistricting conversation.

Redistricting supporters want Indiana lawmakers to craft a map with all nine of the state’s congressional districts favoring Republicans. Those would be based on 2020 census data, like the current maps.

Those were drawn by Republicans in 2021 and maintained a 7-2 GOP majority — with Democrat Frank Mrvan holding the 1st District in northwestern Indiana and Democrat André Carson holding the 7th District, which covers much of Indianapolis.

Trump started the national redistricting fight by pushing Texas Republicans to redraw its congressional map this summer. Vice President JD Vance has also made trips to Indianapolis to discuss redistricting in both August and October.