February 17, 2025
Local News

One Arrested After Fort Wayne Shooting

by Alyssa Foster

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person has been arrested after a shooting victim walked into the hospital on Friday. 

Fort Wayne Police Department officers responded to the hospital where they found that a shooting had happened on Ashley Ave off of Lima Road. 

26-year-old Austin Freed was identified as the suspect in the shooting and was taken into custody during a traffic stop in Fremont. 

He has been preliminary charged with Attempted Murder, Armed Robbery with a Deadly Weapon, Battery with a Deadly Weapon and Intimidation. 

No additional information has been released at this time.

