One Arrested After Fort Wayne Shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person has been arrested after a shooting victim walked into the hospital on Friday.

Fort Wayne Police Department officers responded to the hospital where they found that a shooting had happened on Ashley Ave off of Lima Road.

26-year-old Austin Freed was identified as the suspect in the shooting and was taken into custody during a traffic stop in Fremont.

He has been preliminary charged with Attempted Murder, Armed Robbery with a Deadly Weapon, Battery with a Deadly Weapon and Intimidation.

No additional information has been released at this time.