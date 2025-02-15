One Dead After Single-Vehicle Crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A single-vehicle crash is under investigation after leaving one person dead.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. A preliminary investigation indicates that a Chevrolet Impala was traveling southbound on C.R. 200 W. when it crossed the center line, drove off the side of the road, traveled through a yard and hit a large tree.

The driver, 26-year-old Maung O. Aung, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Aung’s speed and lack of seatbelt use appear to be factors in the crash.

21 Alive News says a cause and manner of death will be determined pending an autopsy.