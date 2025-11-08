November 8, 2025
Fort Wayne Physician Introduces New Healthcare Model

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – It is often difficult for patients to see their family doctor(s) when they are sick due to the lack of appointment availability. However, a Fort Wayne physician has introduced a new model of healthcare. 

Dr. Jarrod Wiegman with Indiana Direct Primary Care is calling it the “Netflix of healthcare,” allowing patients to make same-day appointments without an extensive wait. 

Wiegman limits his patients to 500, allowing for more availability when he is needed by them. 

His “Netflix of healthcare” style allows for access to everything at almost any time, longer visits with him, as well as the ability to get after-hours access through phone call, text message or email.

