February 28, 2026
One Dead After Early Morning Fire

by Alyssa Foster
Photo supplied/City of Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person has died after a fire on the northwest side of Fort Wayne. 

It happened early Saturday morning on the 2900 block of Cambridge Boulevard.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department was sent to the scene around 2:40 a.m. and was able to have the fire under control within 25 minutes. 

One adult was found in the house and was treated outside, but they were pronounced dead at the scene. 

No other individuals were reported to have been in the house, and the identity of the deceased individual has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

