Snow And Rain Coming

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Some portions of Indiana could get light snow this weekend, but a warm up is expected next week.

“Initially, a couple of days ago, it looked like it might be a more significant threat of snow. That threat appears to have backed off,” said Mike Ryan, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Ryan says portions of central Indiana might get snow by Sunday into Monday, but nothing significant.

“We might get two or three inches in some spots across the area. The biggest impact to that might be to the Monday morning commute. Again, this is not expected to be a significant impact,” said Ryan.

Temperatures are going to be in the upper 20s in most of the state Sunday morning, but then it quickly warms up Monday and then throughout the rest of the week.

“We are going to flip right back into a warmer pattern by the middle of next week. We’re likely back near 60 by Wednesday and maybe above by Thursday or Friday,” said Ryan.

There is also a potential for rain next week. Ryan says both he and his team are keeping a close eye on that.