November 11, 2025
One Dead After Early Morning House Fire On Fort Wayne’s Southeast Side

by David Scheie0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person has died following a house fire on the city’s southeast side early Tuesday morning.

According to the Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD), crews were called to the 3000 block of Reed Street around 1:30 a.m. for reports of a structure fire.

According to our partners in news at 21ALIVE, firefighters entered the home and were able to rescue one person from inside. Despite immediate medical attention and life-saving efforts, officials say the individual later died from their injuries.

Investigators have ruled the cause of the fire accidental.

No other injuries were reported. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

