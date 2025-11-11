November 11, 2025
Warming Temps Across Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Temperatures are expected to hover around the freezing mark both early in the mornings and late in the evenings this week across Indiana.

It’s also supposed to warm up as the week goes on with highs reach the 60s by the end of the week.

“You’ll want to keep the winter coats and gloves handy. We’re just in that time of year that keeps going back and forth between cold and kind of chilly,” said Kaci Fucson, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Fucson does not expect anymore precipitation until this upcoming weekend, which is supposed to be in the form of rain.

“There’s not going to be any frozen precipitation with that. It could be sometime on Saturday into Sunday, but it’s still a little far out to know the timing on that just yet,” said Fucson.

Fucson says wind gusts will be around 20 to 25 mph at times on Tuesday.

