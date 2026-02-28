One Dead, Another Injured In House Fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a house fire on Thursday.

It happened on Sterling Street near Goshen Road and I-69 shortly before midnight.

Crews responded to the duplex to find one side engulfed in flames and were alerted that additional residents may have been inside the home.

An adult was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and was airlifted to a burn center. A child was found inside and did not survive. Three other people and one dog were able to exit the house without injuries.

After about an hour of getting the fire under control, the home was found to have sustained heavy smoke, water and fire damage.

The identity of the deceased juvenile has not yet been officially released to the public.