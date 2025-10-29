OSHP – Two Fatal Crashes Claim Lives in Defiance County

DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH (WOWO) — It was a deadly Tuesday on Defiance County roads as two separate crashes, just hours apart, claimed two lives and left several others injured.

The first crash happened around 11:20 a.m. at U.S. Route 127 and State Route 249 in Washington Township. Investigators say 26-year-old Cierra Jaquillard of Toledo was driving east when her 2007 Buick Rendezvous failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by a 2012 Thor Chateau motorhome driven by 61-year-old Jay Shaffer of Archbold.

Both vehicles ran off the road, and the Buick overturned. Jaquillard and a 3-year-old passenger were airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. Shaffer, who troopers say was not wearing a seatbelt, was partially ejected and later pronounced dead at Defiance Regional Hospital. The intersection was closed for about three hours.

Just two hours later, another deadly crash happened in Delaware Township, at The Bend Road and Buckskin Road. Troopers say 33-year-old Robert Peel Jr. of Angola, Indiana was driving a GMC Acadia east on Buckskin when he failed to yield and collided with a 2021 Kia Soul driven by 63-year-old Mary Chapman, with 42-year-old John Chapman as a passenger.

The impact sent both vehicles off the road, with the Kia overturning. Mary Chapman was pronounced dead at Parkview Bryan Hospital, while John Chapman was flown to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center in critical condition. Peel was treated for minor injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says both crashes remain under investigation but stress a common theme — failing to stop at posted signs and not wearing seatbelts.

Officials say drivers can prevent these tragedies by taking extra care at intersections and always buckling up.