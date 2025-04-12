Investigation Underway Following Death of Dentistry Patient

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An investigation is underway after an Ohio man died while sedated at a local dentistry facility.

62-year-old Larry Lewis of Haviland, Ohio was undergoing a procedure on March 13 when he suffered a cardiopulmonary arrest event, according to 21 Alive News.

They say staff attempted life-saving measures until emergency personnel arrived and transported him to an area hospital.

Lewis was pronounced dead at a hospice facility on March 26.

An autopsy has been completed, though the cause and manner of death have not been released.