April 12, 2025
Local News

Investigation Underway Following Death of Dentistry Patient

by Alyssa Foster0
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An investigation is underway after an Ohio man died while sedated at a local dentistry facility.

62-year-old Larry Lewis of Haviland, Ohio was undergoing a procedure on March 13 when he suffered a cardiopulmonary arrest event, according to 21 Alive News. 

They say staff attempted life-saving measures until emergency personnel arrived and transported him to an area hospital.

Lewis was pronounced dead at a hospice facility on March 26. 

An autopsy has been completed, though the cause and manner of death have not been released.

